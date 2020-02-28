ENGLISH

    Instagram Progressive Web App With Direct Message Released On Windows 10

    By
    |

    Instagram, so far, has been centered around the mobile app. Most of the new features have been focused on the Instagram mobile app. Looks like it's changing now as Instagram rolled out the progressive web app (PWA) on the Microsoft Store. The new web app comes with a bunch of enhancements, including the Direct Message feature.

    Instagram Direct Message Feature On Windows 10 Now

     

    Instagram Progressive Web App

    Unlike Twitter, which has been enhancing the mobile, desktop, and web platforms, Instagram has continued to emphasize the mobile app alone. The newly launched progressive web app is set to make a few changes for the Instagram web platform now.

    It should be noted that the PWA isn't really a desktop app, but is developed to feel like a native Windows 10 app. The Instagram PWA is now available on the Microsoft Store as an update with the version 42.0.2.0 to the already available Instagram app for Windows 10.

    The new addition is the support for direct messages, a feature that most users have missed while using the desktop version of the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app. Even though Instagram had been testing the direct messaging feature, it's taken a while for it to rollout.

    What This Means

    The PWA could also mean that Instagram could bring in a few new features on the desktop, including a more stable version. While it may seem like a simple feature, Instagram may be working on bringing in the direct messages feature to the web version as well.

    Looking back, Instagram added a new feature where users could respond to their friend's stories using GIFs from Giphy. Additionally, on the mobile version for both iOS and Android, Instagram has removed the IGTV button, citing not many users were accessing the feature. Instagram also ended its standalone messaging app called Direct.

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 17:51 [IST]
