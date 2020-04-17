How To Use Parental Controls On Netflix And Make It Kid-Friendly

Setup A New Kid-Friendly Profile

Go to manage profiles

Select create a new profile

Tick the box that says, child

In this profile, one can only watch content, which is children friendly (Children aged above 7).

A children profile offers a simplified UI and they will not be able to change the settings of the account. If your child is a bit older, then you can change the maturity settings to 13+ or 16+, which will then show the appropriate content.

Lock Your Profile With A Pin

As Netflix has a common password, it is recommended to lock your and any other adult profile with a pin code, so that the children won't be able to access it.

To do the same, go to accounts > profiles and parental control > profile lock and set up a new pin code. After setting the code, you will only be able to access this profile by entering the code.

Access Viewing History

This is also an important feature in the parental control process. With this option, one will be able to see (non-children account) on the shows and movies that one is watching. To see the complete list, click on show me more.

If you want to analyze this data privately, then you can download it in CSV format, which can be accessed using any spreadsheet software.