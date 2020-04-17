ENGLISH

    How To Use Parental Controls On Netflix And Make It Kid-Friendly

    By
    |

    The selection of movies and TV shows that Netflix has is almost impossible to match by any other OTT platform. It has content, which is suitable for children and adults alike. Are you worried that your child might see something that you don't want them to see? Then, you might need to set up parental controls on your Netflix account and here is how you can do it.

    How To Use Parental Controls On Netflix And Make It Kid-Friendly

     

    First and foremost, you can only set up parental controls on Netflix using a web browser and it cannot be done on a smartphone or a smart television app. Log in to your Netflix account on a web browser via a computer or a smartphone browser and follow these steps.

    Setup A New Kid-Friendly Profile

    Setup A New Kid-Friendly Profile

    • Go to manage profiles
    • Select create a new profile
    • Tick the box that says, child

    In this profile, one can only watch content, which is children friendly (Children aged above 7).

    A children profile offers a simplified UI and they will not be able to change the settings of the account. If your child is a bit older, then you can change the maturity settings to 13+ or 16+, which will then show the appropriate content.

    Lock Your Profile With A Pin
     

    Lock Your Profile With A Pin

    As Netflix has a common password, it is recommended to lock your and any other adult profile with a pin code, so that the children won't be able to access it.

    To do the same, go to accounts > profiles and parental control > profile lock and set up a new pin code. After setting the code, you will only be able to access this profile by entering the code.

    Access Viewing History

    Access Viewing History

    This is also an important feature in the parental control process. With this option, one will be able to see (non-children account) on the shows and movies that one is watching. To see the complete list, click on show me more.

    If you want to analyze this data privately, then you can download it in CSV format, which can be accessed using any spreadsheet software.

    Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 13:35 [IST]
