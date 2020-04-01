Coronavirus Alert: Indian Government Creates Dedicated Twitter Handle News oi-Sharmishte Datti

COVID-19 coronavirus has resulted in a country-wide shut down in India. Not only in India, but many other countries worldwide have implemented similar measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus. With the lockdown in place, the Indian government is bringing out new ways to spread alerts and other information. Now, there's a new Twitter handle for coronavirus alerts.

Twitter For Coronavirus Alerts

Social media is certainly one of the platforms to circulate information. Its wide reach has an added advantage to reach the nooks and corner of the country. This is why the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has setup a dedicated Twitter handle to help share news, updates, and other announcements related to coronavirus in India.

The new Twitter account goes by the name @CovidnewsbyMIB and can also be accessed with the #IndiaFightsCorona. The Ministry hopes that the Twitter handle helps people access the latest reports and updates with a transparent approach. There are also various helpline numbers for all kinds of information related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian government is also holding regular updates about the pandemic situation across the country via press briefings. These briefings can now be accessed on the Twitter handle. At the time of writing this article, more than 12.8K followers have been reported and more are expected to join in in the coming weeks.

Tech Companies Help Fight Coronavirus

The COVID-19 virus is now a global pandemic and various companies have pitched in to help fight it. Various tips about self-quarantine from telcos in India have surfaced. With offers like extended validity, free rechargers, bonus talk time, and more, telcos Airtel, Jio, Vodafone, and BSNL have come up with ways to help people in the lockdown.

At the same time, various companies like Practo, Apple, and others have launched websites and apps to self-check for the coronavirus. A lot of companies have also shifted their focus to develop and manufacture ventilators during these hard times.

