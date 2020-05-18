ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Enable WhatsApp Web Dark Mode Before Global Rollout?

    By
    |

    WhatsApp recently rolled out the dark mode for both Android and iOS. Now, the popular messaging app is set to introduce the feature for WhatsApp Web as well. Presently, the dark mode for the web platform is still awaiting an official global rollout. But eager users can go ahead and enable dark mode right away.

    How To Get WhatsApp Web Dark Mode Now?

     

    Users don't need to wait for the official rollout and can switch to dark mode on WhatsApp Web now, notes WABetaInfo. Thales, a member of its Discord Server Community, has come up with a trick that allows users to enable dark theme. Here's how to do it.

    How To Enable WhatsApp Web Dark Mode

    Firstly, users will need to open the WhatsApp Web on their browsers and link it with their mobile app. This can be done by going to the mobile WhatsApp > Settings > WhatsApp Web and scan the code, which will automatically open to the web version of your chat.

    Next, if you wish to switch the WhatsApp Web to dark mode, right-click on the window and click on the 'Inspect' option at the bottom. A string of codes will open on the page, giving users the choice to edit the console. Here, users will find a string dubbed 'body class=web', which is the original theme of the web version. Here, users need to replace the 'web' to 'web dark' and press Enter.

    How To Get WhatsApp Web Dark Mode Now?

     

    This will automatically turn WhatsApp Web into a dark mode platform. Users should note that refreshing or closing the web version will immediately switch it back to a light theme. We understand that it could be time-consuming to repeating this procedure every time you switch to WhatsApp Web.

    Hence, it's advised to wait for the global rollout of the dark theme, which could be out in a few weeks. Once WhatsApp launches the dark theme globally, it should work seamlessly irrespective of the browser you use. Also, a software toggle switch is expected to change the dark theme settings within the Inspect option shortly.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news apps whatsapp
    Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X