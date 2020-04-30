WhatsApp Hints Multi-Device Support With Latest Beta Build News oi-Vivek

If one feature WhatsApp users are looking forward to seeing is the ability to use the service on multiple devices even when the primary device is not connected to the internet. As per the latest beta update, this might soon be a reality, at least on the Android smartphones.

WhatsApp has submitted a new beta version of its app with the version number 2.20.143 which gives some clear hints towards the upcoming multi-device feature. Though the feature is not yet available for everyone, the app maker has started showcasing the "Use WhatsApp On Other Devices" suggestion on the latest beta.

It looks like WhatsApp is squashing some bugs before releasing this feature to the general public. iOS users will be finally able to use WhatsApp on their iPads and they can also switch between Android or iOS devices without any issue.

As for Android, the app recommends users to connect the device to a Wi-Fi network before logging into a new device and also warns users about how connecting to a mobile internet might use a large chunk of data plan. As setting up WhatsApp on a new device requires sync in some messages and multi-media files, it might consume more data considering both devices will work without any dependency.

If you are in the beta testing program, you can download the latest update from the Playstore and test out these features for yourself. Do note that, one might need to wait for few more days before she/he can test these features themselves.

What About Multimedia?

As of now, WhatsApp uses iCloud and Google Drive to backup data on iOS and Android platforms, respectively. With a multi-device feature in place, it is really interesting how WhatsApp will manage the data. Will it offer its own cloud service like Telegram or it will come up with a unified storage platform to make this feature work.

Do note that, Telegram one of the rivalry service has been offering this feature from the last couple of years and WhatsApp might finally match up to the competition in the next few weeks.

Via

Best Mobiles in India