WhatsApp Launches "Together at Home" Sticker Pack During COVID-19

The popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp has taken various measures to curb the spread of fake information. Especially, during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, a lot of misinformation and rumors have been circulating online and the government had to take steps to control the same.

In one such measure, WhatsApp and WHO (World Health Organization) teamed up to set up an information hub. Now, the instant messaging platform has come up a new sticker pack called "Together at Home" in partnership with WHO. The new stickers reflect the current feelings and emotions of people all over the world as they are stuck at home during the lockdown.

WhatsApp "Together At Home" Stickers

WhatsApp introduced the new sticker pack right in time during the COVID-19 outbreak. These new stickers are available in English, Hindi, and a few other languages. With the new sticker pack, you can express their feeling and emotions on social media. This new WhatsApp sticker pack is available within WhatsApp is available for free. It looks like it offers more ways for people to stay connected during the pandemic.

There is a sticker showing a man using a laptop wearing pyjamas pointing out at the new trend of work from home. It also shows stickers of group video calling and high five hinting at the social distancing norms. There are stickers within the pack showing a man binge-watching a movie or series on the bed, another one doing yoga along with a dog, people catching up in balconies, reminding people to wash their hands, and a female snooping on neighbors with binoculars. Furthermore, there are WhatsApp stickers celebrating medical heroes and personal heroes during the global crisis.

Notably, this new COVID-19 related WhatsApp sticker pack comes soon after the platform's move to increase the group calling limit up to eight. It has been doubled from four to eight participants and the users of the latest beta build can enjoy the same on both Android and iOS. Soon, stable users will also get support for the same.

Having said that WhatsApp has introduced the "Together at Home" sticker pack, have you tried it? Do you like using these new stickers to stay connected with your friends? Do let us know via comments.

