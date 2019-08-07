ENGLISH

    FaceBook Sues Two App Developers For Click Injection Scam

    By
    |

    Facebook has filed a lawsuit against two app developers to click injection scam, that infected smartphones with malware. The apps were made available on the Google Play store to infect their users' phones with malware.

    The malware that came with the apps created fake user clicks on Facebook ads that appeared on the users' phones, giving the impression that the users had clicked on the ads.

    The app's developers caught for infecting apps are Hong Kong-based LionMobi, and JediMobi, based in Singapore, Facebook revealed in a blog post. LionMobi and JediMobi generated unearned payouts from Facebook for misrepresenting that a real person had clicked on the ads, Facebook further informed.

    The ads were part of Facebook's Audience Network. LionMobi also advertised its malicious apps on Facebook, violating the social networking platform's advertising policies.

    LionMobi and JediMobi have been banned from Audience Network and their accounts have been disabled. All impacted advertisers were refunded by Facebook in March.

    Facebook Wants To Rename Instagram, WhatsApp

    Meanwhile, Facebook is planning to add its name to Instagram and WhatsApp such as "Instagram from Facebook" and WhatsApp will turn into "WhatsApp from Facebook, reports IANS.

    According to a report, the new titles will appear in the title for both apps in Apple's App Store and Google Play store. On the other hand, US federal Trade Commission (FTC) is probing what prompted Facebook to acquire Instagram and WhatsApp.

    However, Facebook recently announced that it recently agreed to pay a $5 billion penalty to FTC over users' privacy violation in the Cambridge Analytica scandal that affected 87 million users.

    After months of negotiations, we've reached an agreement with the Federal Trade Commission that provides a comprehensive new framework for protecting people's privacy and the information they give us, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed earlier this year. Adding that the agreement will require a fundamental shift in the way we approach our work and it will place additional responsibility on people building our products at every level of the company.

