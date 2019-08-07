ENGLISH

    Apple iOS 13 Update Could Be Bad News For Facebook And WhatsApp

    By
    |

    Privacy is one of the key factors that Apple emphasizes on. Especially, when it comes to its operating system. With iOS 13, Apple is going to increase the security bar to another level and this might trouble many online messaging and calling apps.

    Apple iOS 13 Update Could Be Bad News For Facebook And WhatsApp

     

    With the roll-out of iOS 13, Apple won't permit apps to run voice over Internet convention (VoIP) when the applications are not effectively being used. There are many apps which runs VoIP in the background even when users are not using it. Now it seems that these apps need to adjust with the new rules of Apple to stay on the company's App Store.

    The iOS 13 is expected to roll out in September this year. However, app developers have time until April 2020 to make these changes. Apple has always recognizes privacy as its first priority and that why the company is bringing the new rule with iOS 13.

    Why Restricting Apps To Run VoIP In Background?

    Apps use VoIP services for online calls, and they keep this service running in the background so that the calls get connected quickly. But this also allows apps to gather data about what users are doing on their smartphone without their knowledge.

    Restricting apps to run the VoIP in the background will maintain users' privacy, and make the platform more trustworthy.

    Apple iOS 13 Update Could Be Bad News For Facebook And WhatsApp

    It has been confirmed that iOS 13 security rules will impact many apps and the developers have to make some major changes to qualify the eligibility criteria of iOS 13 updates.

     

    Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp Messenger are also going to be impacted by this update because both the apps allow users to make online calls with the help of VoIP.

    Apple iOS 13 Update Could Be Bad News For Facebook And WhatsApp

    "The changes to the upcoming iOS releases are not insignificant, but we are in conversations with Apple on how best to address," The Information quoted Facebook spokesperson. "To be clear-we are using the PushKit VoIP API to deliver a world-class, private messaging experience, not for the purpose of collecting data."

    The spokesperson cleared that Facebook is not collecting any of the personal data from the calling feature. Let's see how online calling apps are going to deal with this new security change.

    Read More About: ios 13 apple facebook whatsapp app news
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2019
