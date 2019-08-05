ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WhatsApp To Allow Access To Multiple Devices With One Account

    By
    |

    WhatsApp, the popular instant online messaging app, recently introduced features like Business Manager Catalog, FaceID/Touch ID biometric authentication, and more. Now, it has been reported that the company is planning to bring a new feature which will allow users to access one WhatsApp account from multiple devices simultaneously.

    WhatsApp To Allow Access To Multiple Devices With One Account

     

    According to WABetaInfo Twitter post, with this new feature users can utilize the same number to set up their accounts on two different devices irrespective of the operating systems.

    This means, users can log into the same account on their Apple iPhone or iPad which have been logged onto their Android device, without having to uninstall the app. It will work similar to Facebook and Instagram which allow users access to their accounts from different devices.

    "It's no longer a rumor, it's confirmed.

    You will be able to use your WhatsApp account on a lot of devices!

    It includes WhatsApp for Windows (UWP, when available), so you can use WhatsApp on your PC if your phone has no connection.

    iPhone/Android and iPadOS included 😊," WABetaInfo posted on Twitter.

    Besides, the report suggests that the company is also developing an app which will allow users to get access to their WhatsApp account on a PC or a laptop without even enabling the internet connection on their smartphone. It will be known as the Universal Windows Platform (UWP).

    Facebook-owned WhatsApp is also working on getting a verification code, which will be used to access an account on a second device. This will make the app more secure.

     

    However, do note that the company hasn't disclosed anything about this new feature and all this information are based out of rumors. So it would be better for us to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: whatsapp app news
    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue