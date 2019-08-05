WhatsApp To Allow Access To Multiple Devices With One Account News oi-Karan Sharma

WhatsApp, the popular instant online messaging app, recently introduced features like Business Manager Catalog, FaceID/Touch ID biometric authentication, and more. Now, it has been reported that the company is planning to bring a new feature which will allow users to access one WhatsApp account from multiple devices simultaneously.

According to WABetaInfo Twitter post, with this new feature users can utilize the same number to set up their accounts on two different devices irrespective of the operating systems.

This means, users can log into the same account on their Apple iPhone or iPad which have been logged onto their Android device, without having to uninstall the app. It will work similar to Facebook and Instagram which allow users access to their accounts from different devices.

Besides, the report suggests that the company is also developing an app which will allow users to get access to their WhatsApp account on a PC or a laptop without even enabling the internet connection on their smartphone. It will be known as the Universal Windows Platform (UWP).

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is also working on getting a verification code, which will be used to access an account on a second device. This will make the app more secure.

However, do note that the company hasn't disclosed anything about this new feature and all this information are based out of rumors. So it would be better for us to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.

