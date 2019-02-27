WhatsApp expected to bring 'Advance search' feature News oi-Karan Sharma WhatsApp is planning to bring 'Advance Search' mode to the app which will make it easier for users to find text messages and chats.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant online messaging app with more than 1.3 billion users and over 200 million daily users. The company has successfully maintained its user base across the globe and without missing keep on adding new features to keep the messaging app interesting for users.

It has been reported in the past that WhatsApp is planning to bring WhatsApp group invitation, dark mode, fingerprint lock security for chats, and more. Now, it has been reported that the company is also planning to incorporate 'Advance Search' mode to the app which will make it easier for users to find text messages and chats.

According to Wabetainfo report, this new feature will be used to search multiple types of messages. The Facebook-owned app will add a dedicated 'Media' Window from which users will be able to search between Photos, GIFs, Documents, Links, Audio, and Videos.

For example, if you are tapping on the media file for photos then you will get to all the messages which have images in it. The report also suggests that the 'Media' window will also show you the number of media files stored in your WhatsApp storage. Moreover, users can also be able to get access to their search history, and also delete it if not needed.

Apart from all these, users will be able to see the preview, before opening the search result. Users can also type something for more precise search in the search bar. However, this advanced search feature is still in the development and will soon roll out on both iOS and Android platforms.