Why Facebook Wants To Rename Instagram And WhatsApp News oi-Rohit Arora

Two of the most popular and widely used mobile apps worldwide- Instagram and WhatsApp might soon be renamed by the parent company Facebook. The social network giant is planning to rename the apps by adding 'Facebook' to their names that will soon start reflecting on Google Play Store and App Store. The news was first reported by The Information and was later confirmed by Facebook directly.

Instagram will soon be called 'Instagram from Facebook' and WhatsApp will turn into 'WhatsApp from Facebook'. We haven't received any official note from Facebook on the renaming of the two apps; however a quote to 'The Information' mentions that the company wants to be clearer about the products and services that is part of Facebook.

If you ask us, the renaming of the two widely used applications clearly implies that Facebook wants to have a 360 degree control over the platforms. The social networking giant wants to send a clear signal of its total control and ownership of the subsidiary platforms, something happened with Occulus VR. Facebook renamed Occulus to 'Occulus from Facebook'. The social networking giant even rebranded Oculus Research to Facebook Reality Labs later in March 2018.

It is quite evident that Facebook is, and will do anything to turn the two apps into profit making machines. Facebook purchased Instagram in 2012 by paying $1 billion in cash. WhatsApp was later acquired by Facebook in February 2014 by paying a hefty amount of $19 billion.

Since the acquisitions, Facebook has made several changes to the two platforms which were both liked and criticized by the users time-to-time.

Instagram has been facing the heat of Facebook's intense business-driven approach since its acquisition. The photo-sharing platform is being intensively used to push advertisements and has now been turned into a money-making platform by content creators and influencers. Stories, polls, video playback, etc. are some other relatable features pushed to Instagram from Facebook.

On the other hand, WhatsApp will also start showing ads powered by Facebook's native advertising system. WhatsApp will bring 'Stories Ads' in its status product in 2020.

What will be the impact of renaming the two popular apps? Would you like to be constantly reminded about the fact that Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp, two apps you prefer more than the parent company? Let us know in comments.

