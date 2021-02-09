ENGLISH

    Fitbit App Gets Blood Glucose Tracking, Glucose Meters Support

    By
    |

    Fitbit has emerged as one of the leading brands when it comes to smart wearables. Despite competition from Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Amazfit, and others, Fitbit has won over users with its devices and features. To make things more interesting, Fitbit has introduced a new blood glucose tracking feature on its app.

    Fitbit App Gets Blood Glucose Tracking Support

     

    Fitbit Blood Glucose Tracker

    To note, the Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers won't be monitoring or tracking your blood glucose level. Instead, the Fitbit app allows users to measure and manually enter the sugar levels. Plus, Fitbit is offering support to glucose meters and apps like OneTouch Reveal. Here, the data from these meters will be automatically imported to the Fitbit app.

    The Fitbit blood glucose feature gives users the option to send alerts to their devices. Additionally, Fitbit Premium + Health Coaching users can benefit from the action plan based on the glucose and other health data recorded. Also, Premium users can monitor the sugar levels over 30 days.

    If you wish to add the blood glucose feature to the Fitbit app, head over to Discover > Health and Fitness Stats > Add Blood Glucose. This will also bring the daily stats to the Today screen. Fitbit states all the results and data will be displayed via graphs to make it easily understandable. The Fitbit official statement notes support for other glucose meters and apps will be coming soon.

    Fitbit Blood Glucose Feature: How Does It Help?

    The varying sugar level is among the top healthcare concerns in several countries. With the blood glucose feature on the Fitbit app, all your data is in one place. Plus, with regularized activities, one can even check which activity affects their sugar levels. Users can also set a particular range to identify if their blood glucose is above or below these levels.

     

    For now, the Fitbit blood glucose feature is available only in the US, and there's no word when it would be available in other regions.

    Read More About: fitbit wearables apps news
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 11:42 [IST]
