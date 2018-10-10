Flipkart Big Billion day Sale: Find out how you can grab deals at good bargains

Flipkart has partnered with Google Zoo, the creative think-tank for brands and agencies, to offer voice-based experience to bargain during the Billion Days sale.

During the sale, Flipkart will release two new products for customers to haggle on. At the end of the day, a 'Boss' will be crowned, based on their negotiation skills and how good a bargain they drive.

The deal they secure on each item will then become the price of that product for everyone in India, while the winner gets the product for themselves for free.

"Technology has always been the driver of Flipkart's innovations for Indian customers. The first-of-its-kind Hagglebot is another way for us to add an element of fun to TBBD, the landmark festive shopping event for so many Indians. Bargaining is a deep-rooted part of our culture and we have now integrated that with the convenience of online shopping. We hope our customers will have a great time with this unique, rich and immersive experience," said Kartikeya Bhandari, Head of Brand Marketing at Flipkart.

In addition, limited-edition deals will be available exclusively through the Hagglebot's AI-based platform. It will also work on all Assistant devices - from the 49R Jio phone to higher-end devices and Google

"We worked very closely with Flipkart to develop an immersive voice-based experience that dives people into a haggling scenario as if they were at their local market. Built with dialog flow on Assistant and powered by Google Cloud Platform, we're able to make use of Google's Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning expertise. This means the Flipkart Hagglebot experience should feel very natural and respond quickly across a large range of devices. We hope Flipkart customers and users will love this next-generation voice experience." said Gene Brutty, Creative Director, ZOO, Google APAC.