Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For November 28: Here's Your Chance To Win Exciting Rewards News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz for today (November 28) is live now and you could win several exciting prizes by answering all five questions correctly. The prize includes free vouchers, super coins which can be used for shopping. The contest timing is 12 AM to 11:59 AM and it's only available on Flipkart mobile app. For the unaware, the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz is also based on general knowledge which consists of some crickets-related, historical questions.

Do note that, the first 50,000 winners will only be eligible for rewards and you can check the winner name by going to the Gems section in the app. However, the winner will be announced within 15 days from the date of participation.

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz: How To Play?

If you are playing for the first time then you need to download the Flipkart mobile app from the Play Store or Apple App Store. Besides, if you do not have a previous account, you can simply create a new account with your contact details. To participate in the contest, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Flipkart Homepage on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then you can click on the 'Games' option and you can see the Flipkart Daily Trivia banner.

Step 3: Finally, click on the 'Play' to enter the game.

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For November 28

Q1. Published in 2013, The Race of My Life is the autobiography of which athlete?

Ans: Milkha Singh

Q2. Which of these is an ISSF shooting shotgun event?

Ans: Double Trap

Q3. What did the Indian government posthumously award the mountaineer Edmund Hillary in 2008?

Ans: Padma Vibhushan

Q4. Who has become the 1st overseas player to be drafted for 'The Hundred' cricket tournament?

Ans: Rashid Khan

Q5. Recently, Andy Murray won his first title since 2017. Which one?

Ans: European Open

