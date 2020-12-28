Flipkart Quiz Answers For December 28: Your Chance To Win Flipkart Super Coins News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Flipkart is known for its price cut and discounts on all goods. Additionally, the popular e-commerce site is hosting the daily trivia quiz, giving participants a chance to win several goodies. The Flipkart Quiz for December 28 gives winners a chance to win Flipkart Super coins, which they can use to purchase anything on the platform.

Flipkart Quiz: How To Play?

There are a couple of things to keep in mind to play and win at the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz on December 28. Firstly, you can participate only on the Flipkart app, and not the web version. Here's how to play the Flipkart Quiz:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app from Google Play or App Store. Open the Flipkart app on your Android/iOS device.

Step 2: Select Menu > Game Zone > Daily Trivia

Step 3: Click on the banner and this will open the quiz. Begin answering the questions.

The Flipkart Quiz on December 28 will begin at 12 AM and will run till 11:59 PM. This gives players plenty of time to play the quiz! Like most quizzes, the Flipkart Quiz focuses on questions based on current affairs and general knowledge.

Also, you're eligible to win the Flipkart Super coins only if you answer all the questions correctly. Also, the Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz will be hosted every day, increasing your chances of winning.

Flipkart Quiz Answers For December 28

Here are the questions and answers for Flipkart Quiz for today (December 28):

Which disease was Robert Koch awarded the Noble Prize in medicine?

Answer: Tuberculosis

K Nagesrwara Rao Pantulu founded which healthcare brand in Mumbai in 1893?

Answer: Amrutanjan

Which of these brands is packed and sold in hyperbolic paraboloid shape?

Answer: Pringles

What was the original title of the recently released film Saand Ki Aankh?

Answer: Womaniya

SoundJam MP was an early version of which media player?

Answer: iTunes

