Flipkart To Launch Free Video Streaming Service: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Flipkart, India's largest e-commerce marketplace is now planning to launch its free video streaming service soon. The e-commerce giant will launch its service in the coming months with content from international and production house. Besides, the content will be a mix of short films, full-length movies, and episodic series.

The move assumes significance given the upcoming festive season as that accounts for a significant share in annual sales volumes of e-commerce players.

Meanwhile, the company's CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy informed that Flipkart is investing a lot in this service, as the company wants users to spend time on its platform and for that, they will use the content as an engagement.

"We have a lot of investment going into this. Apart from shopping, we also want users to spend time on the platform and engage. We will use the content as an engagement opportunity...we will continue being an e-commerce platform," PTI quoted Flipkart CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy. Adding that a large number of youngsters are spending their time online consuming content across platforms and that is an audience that the company would want to capture.

To recall, in 2018 Flipkart was acquired by US retail giant Walmart. With the completion of the investment, Walmart now holds approximately 77 percent of Flipkart. The remainder of the business is held by other shareholders, including Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft Corp.

Our Thoughts

Flipkart has announced its plans when players like Amazon India is also providing the same services through its Amazon Prime subscription which bundles video streaming and one -day shipping along with original content. The service is available at Rs.999 annually and Rs.129 a month. And Flipkart service is still at a testing stage so no one knows how it will work. Furthermore, Flipkart will face strong competition from established players like Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon. However, the app is expected to launch ahead of festival season.

Best Mobiles in India