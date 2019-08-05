Flipkart Independence Day Sale: Infinix S4 New Variant Up For Sale News oi-Karan Sharma

Infinix, a smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings group, has launched a new version of the S4 with an upgraded RAM and ROM combination. The smartphone now offers 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage with a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The Infinix S4 is up for sale in Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple and Space Grey color options.

The company is offering the smartphone for Rs. 8,999 under a special launch offer as a part of the Flipkart Independence Day sale. The base variant of the S4 with 3GB RAM+32GB ROM is available for Rs. 7,999. If you're planning to purchase one for yourself then this might be a good time.

Infinix S4 Specifications

To recall, the Infinix S4 flaunts a 6.21-inch HD+ display with a drop notch design and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is protected by dual 2.5D Glass body on both sides. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Helio P22 processor. User can also expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card. It runs on Android Pie 9.0, boosted by XOS 5.0 Cheetah OS.

On the optical front, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 13MP primary camera + 2MP depth sensor + 8MP 120-degree wide-angle lens accompanied by an LED flash. Upfront, the Infinix S4 features a 32MP camera setup for selfies and video calls.

On the security part, the Infinix S4 includes a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel and Face Unlock feature that detects 1024 facial points. On the connectivity front, it offers 3G, 4G VOLTE, 4G, 2G

GSM, WCDMA, 4G VoLTE, 4G LTE, Bluetooth version 5.0, Wi-Fi version 802.11a/b/g/n. The Infinix S4 is fuelled by a 4000 mAh non-removable Li-ion Polymer battery.

Besides, Flipkart is also offering the smartphone with no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 750 per month. Buyers can also avail a discount of up to Rs 8,900 on an exchange, and 10 per cent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card purchase.

