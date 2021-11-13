FM WhatsApp: New Features You Can Experience News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

While WhatsApp Messenger is the official instant messaging app from Meta, there are many modified versions that are available. These apps are from different developers and come with a lot of additional features. One such app is FM WhatsApp that has been developed by Foud Apps. This app comes with a host of features that are missing in the regular WhatsApp.

However, the FM WhatsApp app is not available for download via the Google Play Store. To get this app, you need to install it from a third-party website. FM WhatsApp will let you use features such as customized app and internet icon colors, hide last seen, and others. There are several thousands of themes to choose from in the theme store.

FM WhatsApp Features

Here are the various features of the modified messaging app - FM WhatsApp that might want you to download it.

Customization: If you are bored with the usual look of WhatsApp, then FM WhatsApp will help you change it. You can download the themes meant for the app. There are a plethora of options to choose from and new themes will be added to the theme store each day, thereby giving you a collection theme to choose from.

Exclusive: Unlike the original app, you do not have to save a contact to send the message. It is possible to send messages even to unsaved contacts via the app. It lets you to pin 100 chats on the app's home screen.

Increased limit: The original WhatsApp app restricts users to send a message to a maximum of 250 contacts via groups. However, FM WhatsApp supports up to 500 people. Besides this, it lets users send only 30 images at a time while the modified version we are talking about supports up to 60 images at once.

Anti-delete status: One of the main features of FM WhatsApp is anti-delete status. In regular WhatsApp, if someone posts a status and deletes then, then you can't see what it was later on. But in FM WhatsApp, there is an unfair advantage that lets you see the deleted statuses.

Media sharing: In the case of WhatsApp, there is a limit on the file size you can send. For instance, it lets you send only 30 images (as mentioned above) with the files measuring up to 700MB at once. However, FM WhatsApp does not impose any such data limit on media sharing and lets you share even large videos.

Emojis: Besides the customizations, FM WhatsApp lets you access and add emojis from various Android ecosystems. You can choose from Android 0 emoji, One v3, Facebook emoji and more. However, you need to use the latest version of FM WhatsApp to get this feature.

As mentioned earlier, to download the FM WhatsApp app from a third-party source, you need to enable unknown resources from the settings menu on your phone. However, keep in mind that the app is not an official one from Facebook and the update cycle will be much slower as compared to the official WhatsApp Messenger. Also, there could be some security issues associated with using this app. If you come across errors, then you cannot report them as well.

