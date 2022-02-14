ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    54 Chinese Apps Banned In India, Including Garena Free Fire: Here’s The Full List

    By
    |

    Chinese apps in India are in trouble once again. The Indian government has banned 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India's security. The official statement comes from the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The list of banned apps in India includes Garena Free Fire, Sweet Selfie HD, AppLock, and others.

     
    54 Chinese Apps Banned In India: Free Fire, Beauty Camera in the List

    54 Chinese Apps Banned In India

    "These 54 apps allegedly obtain various critical permissions and collects sensitive user data. These collected real-time data are being misused and transmitted to servers located in hostile country," the ministry said in an official statement. To note, this isn't the first time the Indian government has banned Chinese apps in India.

    54 Apps Banned In India: Full List

    Garena Free Fire - Illuminate
    Rise of Kingdoms - Lost Crusade
    Beauty Camera - Sweet Selfie HD
    Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera
    Dual Space Lite - Multiple Accounts & Clone App
    Dual Space Pro - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
    DualSpace Lite - 32Bit Support
    Dual Space - 32Bit Support
    Dual Space - 64Bit Support
    Dual Space Pro - 32Bit Support
    Equalizer - Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer
    Music Player- Music.Mp3 Player
    Equalizer & Bass Booster - Music Volume EQ
    Music Plus - MP3 Player
    Equalizer Pro - Volume Booster & Bass Booster
    Video Player Media All Format
    Music Player - Equalizer & MP3
    Volume Booster - Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
    Music Player - MP3 Player
    Viva Video Editor - Snack Video Maker with Music
    Nice video Baidu
    Tencent Xriver
    CuteU - Match With The World
    CuteU Pro
    CamCard for SalesForce Ent
    Isoland 2 - Ashes of Time Lite
    IS/APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
    Parallel Space Lite 32 Suppor
    Onmyoji Chess
    Onmyoji Arena
    AppLock
    Conquer Online - MMORPG Game
    Conquer Online Il
    Live Weather & Radar - Alerts
    Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook
    MP3 Cutter - Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
    Voice Recorder & Voice Changer
    Barcode Scanner - QR Code Scan
    Lica Cam - selfie camera app
    EVE Echoes
    Astracraft
    UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping
    Extraordinary Ones
    Badlanders
    Stick Fight - The Game Mobile
    Twilight Pioneers
    Small World-Enjoy group chat and video chat
    FancvU - Video Chat & Meetup
    Real - Go Live. Make Friends
    MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
    Real Lite -video to live!
    Wink - Connect Now
    FunChat Meet People Around You
    FancyU pro - Instant Meetup through Video chat!

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X