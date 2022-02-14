54 Chinese Apps Banned In India, Including Garena Free Fire: Here’s The Full List News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Chinese apps in India are in trouble once again. The Indian government has banned 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India's security. The official statement comes from the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The list of banned apps in India includes Garena Free Fire, Sweet Selfie HD, AppLock, and others.

54 Chinese Apps Banned In India

"These 54 apps allegedly obtain various critical permissions and collects sensitive user data. These collected real-time data are being misused and transmitted to servers located in hostile country," the ministry said in an official statement. To note, this isn't the first time the Indian government has banned Chinese apps in India.

54 Apps Banned In India: Full List

Garena Free Fire - Illuminate

Rise of Kingdoms - Lost Crusade

Beauty Camera - Sweet Selfie HD

Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera

Dual Space Lite - Multiple Accounts & Clone App

Dual Space Pro - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

DualSpace Lite - 32Bit Support

Dual Space - 32Bit Support

Dual Space - 64Bit Support

Dual Space Pro - 32Bit Support

Equalizer - Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer

Music Player- Music.Mp3 Player

Equalizer & Bass Booster - Music Volume EQ

Music Plus - MP3 Player

Equalizer Pro - Volume Booster & Bass Booster

Video Player Media All Format

Music Player - Equalizer & MP3

Volume Booster - Loud Speaker & Sound Booster

Music Player - MP3 Player

Viva Video Editor - Snack Video Maker with Music

Nice video Baidu

Tencent Xriver

CuteU - Match With The World

CuteU Pro

CamCard for SalesForce Ent

Isoland 2 - Ashes of Time Lite

IS/APUS Security HD (Pad Version)

Parallel Space Lite 32 Suppor

Onmyoji Chess

Onmyoji Arena

AppLock

Conquer Online - MMORPG Game

Conquer Online Il

Live Weather & Radar - Alerts

Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook

MP3 Cutter - Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter

Voice Recorder & Voice Changer

Barcode Scanner - QR Code Scan

Lica Cam - selfie camera app

EVE Echoes

Astracraft

UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping

Extraordinary Ones

Badlanders

Stick Fight - The Game Mobile

Twilight Pioneers

Small World-Enjoy group chat and video chat

FancvU - Video Chat & Meetup

Real - Go Live. Make Friends

MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats

Real Lite -video to live!

Wink - Connect Now

FunChat Meet People Around You

FancyU pro - Instant Meetup through Video chat!

Best Mobiles in India