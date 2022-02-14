Just In
54 Chinese Apps Banned In India, Including Garena Free Fire: Here’s The Full List
Chinese apps in India are in trouble once again. The Indian government has banned 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India's security. The official statement comes from the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The list of banned apps in India includes Garena Free Fire, Sweet Selfie HD, AppLock, and others.
54 Chinese Apps Banned In India
"These 54 apps allegedly obtain various critical permissions and collects sensitive user data. These collected real-time data are being misused and transmitted to servers located in hostile country," the ministry said in an official statement. To note, this isn't the first time the Indian government has banned Chinese apps in India.
54 Apps Banned In India: Full List
Garena Free Fire - Illuminate
Rise of Kingdoms - Lost Crusade
Beauty Camera - Sweet Selfie HD
Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera
Dual Space Lite - Multiple Accounts & Clone App
Dual Space Pro - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
DualSpace Lite - 32Bit Support
Dual Space - 32Bit Support
Dual Space - 64Bit Support
Dual Space Pro - 32Bit Support
Equalizer - Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer
Music Player- Music.Mp3 Player
Equalizer & Bass Booster - Music Volume EQ
Music Plus - MP3 Player
Equalizer Pro - Volume Booster & Bass Booster
Video Player Media All Format
Music Player - Equalizer & MP3
Volume Booster - Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
Music Player - MP3 Player
Viva Video Editor - Snack Video Maker with Music
Nice video Baidu
Tencent Xriver
CuteU - Match With The World
CuteU Pro
CamCard for SalesForce Ent
Isoland 2 - Ashes of Time Lite
IS/APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
Parallel Space Lite 32 Suppor
Onmyoji Chess
Onmyoji Arena
AppLock
Conquer Online - MMORPG Game
Conquer Online Il
Live Weather & Radar - Alerts
Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook
MP3 Cutter - Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
Voice Recorder & Voice Changer
Barcode Scanner - QR Code Scan
Lica Cam - selfie camera app
EVE Echoes
Astracraft
UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping
Extraordinary Ones
Badlanders
Stick Fight - The Game Mobile
Twilight Pioneers
Small World-Enjoy group chat and video chat
FancvU - Video Chat & Meetup
Real - Go Live. Make Friends
MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
Real Lite -video to live!
Wink - Connect Now
FunChat Meet People Around You
FancyU pro - Instant Meetup through Video chat!
