TikTok And Other 58 Chinese Apps Might Get Permanent Ban From India

If you ever had a slight hope that the banned Chinese apps under section 69A of the Information Technology Act might make a comeback, then forget about that. It now looks like apps like TikTok might not come back to India, due to the unsatisfactory explanation or response from these apps to the Govt of India.

Govt of India has banned over 200 Chinese apps stating they were engaged in activities, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state, and public order. Out of these, at least 59 apps will be permanently banned in the country.

According to a report from livemint, the Govt of India gave these app publishers a chance to explain their side of the story with respect to the privacy and security of the users of these apps. Govt also sent a detailed questionnaire to these app makers.

It now looks like the Govt of India has not been satisfied by the responses filed by these app makers, hence, some of these apps are likely to get a permanent ban in the country.

As of now, there is no information if all 59 apps that got banned from the first phase will get a permanent ban or these 59 apps will be selected from the 200 plus apps/games that got banned from the country over the last six months.

It also means popular games like PUBG Mobile might also permanently get banned in the country, and users have to choose alternative titles like COD: Mobile or the in-house FAU-G, which was released in India on January 26.

What do you think about this move? Is the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) is doing a good job to protect Indian user-privacy by banning these apps?

