FAU-G Game Launching On January 26: What To Expect

FAU-G is the latest game that everyone is waiting for, especially in India. The wait is finally come to end as the new Fearless and United Guards or FAU-G will be launching on January 26. Ever since the ban on PUBG, Indian gamers have been looking for an alternative, which they hope to find in the upcoming game.

FAU-G Launch

Looking back, FAU-G was first announced a couple of days after PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in India. However, the gamer developers have stressed that FAU-G can't be compared to PUBG as it isn't a battle royale game. The game will be launching on January 26 and will feature a liner, episodic format, confirmed game developer - nCore Games.

Ahead of the launch, eager gamers can pre-register for FAU-G on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The pre-registrations have been open since December 2020 with nearly a million gamers already signed up within the first 24 hours. With less than a week to go for the official debut, gamers can explore FAU-G starting January 26.

FAU-G: What To Expect

There have been several teasers and posters about FAU-G that have given us an idea of what to expect. For one, FAU-G is a game based on Indian soldiers in the Ladak region. Gamers will have to combat enemy infiltrators in the Galwan Valley, as shown in the teasers. The latest teaser revealed the game's anthem and soldiers fighting off enemies in the valley.

Additionally, a couple of weapons have been revealed via posters and teasers. It looks like melee weapons and close combat weapons are going to be an important part of FAU-G, in addition to other equipment like guns.

No Battle Royal On FAU-G

As noted, FAU-G will feature linear missions with several episodes. For now, the single-player mode will be available, and the multiplayer mode will be included later. This comes as a stark contrast to battle royale games like PUBG, Fortnite, Call of Duty Mobile, Free Fire, and others. While the battle royale mode of gaming has surged in popularity over the years, it remains to see how FAU-G will be accepted by Indian gamers.

