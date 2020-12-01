ENGLISH

    FAU-G Pre-Registration Is Live In India: How To Pre-Register On Google Play Store

    By
    |

    Finally, the FAU-G pre-registration link is live in India on Google Play Store. FAU-G is the short form of Fearless And United Guards is a third-person brawler game, which was slated to be launched in India last month. However, its maker, Bengaluru-based nCore Games announced that the registration link is live on Monday.

    FAU-G Pre-Registration Is Live In India: How To Pre-Register

     

    Interested users can visit the Google Play Store link and register for FAU-G so that they can be among the first ones to play the game. As of now, the developers have not revealed any word regarding the FAU-G launch date but it looks like the same is not too far-fetched.

    FAU-G Pre-Registration Link

    Given that the FAU-G pre-registration link is live on the Google Play Store, it is clear that only Android users can pre-register for the game. Though there is no clarity regarding when the game will be available for users, the pre-registration link suggests that its release could happen sometime soon. Probably, an early December release is likely on cards.

    As per the tweet by nCore Games, those interested in pre-registering for the FAU-G game can head on to the Google Play Store link included in it. Once you click on the link, you will be taken to the FAU-G app in the Play Store and you just have to hit the Pre-register option to register your interest in this game. Doing so, you will be among the first players of this game.

     

    Heads up on FAU-G

    Well, FAU-G is a third-person brawler game launched as a part of the 'Made in India' project. It is not a battle royale game like PUBG Mobile. FAU-G is claimed to be meant to pays tribute to the heroes of our nation's armed forces. The gameplay will involve real-world scenarios and it will bring to you the life of soldiers who guard India's borders, claims the company.

    However, nCore Games, the developers of this game stated that they are in plans to release a battle royale game in the future. Initially, FAU-G will have a level of gameplay on the Galwan Valley and it won't involve any guns in order to keep the experience of the gameplay as authentic. There are both single-player and co-operative muliplayer options in the gameplay. Currently, only these details about FAU-G are known and we need to wait for further details to be revealed sometime soon.

    Read More About: news games
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 8:39 [IST]
