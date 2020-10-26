FAU-G Teaser Reveals Imminent Launch: What To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

FAU-G has been one of the most trending topics in the gaming world, especially in India. As an Indian-original game, FAU-G came to the limelight soon after the PUBG Mobile ban in the country. Now, n-Core Games - the company behind FAU-G has released the first teaser of the upcoming smartphone game.

FAU-G Teaser Details

When FAU-G was first introduced by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, it was announced that the game would be set in Galwan valley. The new FAU-G game teaser further confirms this and reveals that it would be emphasizing the clash of India and Chinese soldiers at the border.

Going further into the details, one can notice the helicopters coming in - similar to the airplanes in PUBG and Free Fire. FAU-G, which expands to Fearless And United Guards and also means soldiers in Hindi - will likely be a team-based action game. However, the teaser reveals that there aren't any firearms at all.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

This comes as a bit of surprise as FAU-G was believed to be another point-and-shoot game. The FAU-G teaser shows the character fighting against the enemy in a hand-to-hand combat mode rather than using guns or other firearms.

For now, it remains uncertain if FAU-G will include a competitive multiplayer mode. Looking back, n-Core Games founder Vishal Gondal said at a press conference that FAU-G wouldn't be including a battle royale mode, at least for now. Instead, the new Indian game will focus mainly on the clash at the Galway Valley. That said, the teaser also shows five soldiers standing side-by-side, which suggests there could be a team formation feature on the game.

FAU-G Launch: What To Expect

Towards the end, the teaser notes that FAU-G would be 'coming soon'. However, there is no precise launch date mentioned. Reports speculate it could launch sometime in November. If this is indeed true, eager gamers wouldn't have to wait too long to explore the new game.

From the looks of it, FAU-G might be able to win over many players in India. The teaser itself connects with a lot of patriotic sentiments and highlights its support to the national Atmanirbhar Bharat movement. With the ongoing anti-Chinese sentiment in India, FAU-G might be ticking the box to be self-reliant even with mobile games.

