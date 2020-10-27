FAU-G Game APK For Android: How To Download FAU-G Game APK Files Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

FAU-G game has been the talk of the town since it was first announced after the PUBG Mobile ban. While the game still hasn't launched, a lot of gamers are eager to try out the Indian-origin game. Moreover, n-Core Games - the company behind FAU-G (or Fauji) released a teaser, which has further spiked queries on how to download and play the game.

FAU-G Game Download

If you're looking for ways to download the new FAU-G game, do note you won't find it either on the Google Play Store or the App Store on your Android and iOS devices. If you do search for FAU-G on Google Play, you'll find several similar point-and-shoot and combat games. One will even find a guide on how to play the game.

FAU-G Game APK Download

However, since the game hasn't officially launched, none of these will let you experience the original FAU-G game. In any case, you wish to download and play the FAU-G (read Fauji, meaning soldier in Hindi) game, you can do so by downloading the APK file on your Android device. Here are some simple steps to download the APK file for FAU-G:

Step 1: Ensure that you can access the APK store from your smartphone. Here, search for FAU-G to access the FAU-G APK file.

Step 2: Download the file on your Android smartphone. Ensure that the settings have been changed to allow installation from unknown sources. This will complete the installation on your phone.

Step 3: Once the game is installed, you will need to sign up for the game. It's unclear if one can access the game as a guest like PUBG and Free Fire. Nevertheless, there are options to sign up using your Google or Facebook accounts.

Step 4: Once done, the game should open, allowing you to explore the new FAU-G game.

FAU-G Game: What To Expect

There are several points to bear in mind before playing FAU-G downloaded via the APK file. For one, the game is still in development. That means it won't be perfect and you might find glitches. The beta version is expected to roll out soon ahead of the launch, which will likely be accessible via the Google Play and App Store. Till then, one can try the FAU-G APK file download.

