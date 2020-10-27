Just In
- 37 min ago Redmi K30S With 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
-
- 1 hr ago Tata Sky Binge+ Vs Airtel Xstream Box Set-Top Box: Which One Is Better?
- 1 hr ago Skullcandy To Launch TWS Earphones With ANC And Wireless Charging In India: Amlan Bhattacharjya
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival celebrates ‘Happiness Upgrade Days Offers On Premium Smartphones
Don't Miss
- News COVID Face-Off: Consumers vs Brands
- Sports IPL 2020: MI vs RCB Preview: Rohit Sharma unlikely as Mumbai and Bangalore aim to secure play-off berth
- Movies Oscar Isaac In Talks With Disney+ For New Marvel Series Moon Knight
- Lifestyle Love Red Velvet? Then You Are Going To Love Vidya Balan And Warina Hussain’s Kurta Sets Too!
- Finance MSCI to Tweak FOL In Indian Stocks; Huge Foreign Funds Expected
- Automobiles Okinawa Electric Scooter Festive Offers 2020: Assured Gift, Lucky Draw & More
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In November
- Education NEET Counselling Registration 2020: Check MCC NEET UG 2020 Registration Link
FAU-G Game APK For Android: How To Download FAU-G Game APK Files
FAU-G game has been the talk of the town since it was first announced after the PUBG Mobile ban. While the game still hasn't launched, a lot of gamers are eager to try out the Indian-origin game. Moreover, n-Core Games - the company behind FAU-G (or Fauji) released a teaser, which has further spiked queries on how to download and play the game.
FAU-G Game Download
If you're looking for ways to download the new FAU-G game, do note you won't find it either on the Google Play Store or the App Store on your Android and iOS devices. If you do search for FAU-G on Google Play, you'll find several similar point-and-shoot and combat games. One will even find a guide on how to play the game.
FAU-G Game APK Download
However, since the game hasn't officially launched, none of these will let you experience the original FAU-G game. In any case, you wish to download and play the FAU-G (read Fauji, meaning soldier in Hindi) game, you can do so by downloading the APK file on your Android device. Here are some simple steps to download the APK file for FAU-G:
Step 1: Ensure that you can access the APK store from your smartphone. Here, search for FAU-G to access the FAU-G APK file.
Step 2: Download the file on your Android smartphone. Ensure that the settings have been changed to allow installation from unknown sources. This will complete the installation on your phone.
Step 3: Once the game is installed, you will need to sign up for the game. It's unclear if one can access the game as a guest like PUBG and Free Fire. Nevertheless, there are options to sign up using your Google or Facebook accounts.
Step 4: Once done, the game should open, allowing you to explore the new FAU-G game.
FAU-G Game: What To Expect
There are several points to bear in mind before playing FAU-G downloaded via the APK file. For one, the game is still in development. That means it won't be perfect and you might find glitches. The beta version is expected to roll out soon ahead of the launch, which will likely be accessible via the Google Play and App Store. Till then, one can try the FAU-G APK file download.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,989
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,988
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,890
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
39,999
-
78,315
-
1,21,855
-
13,940
-
48,000
-
10,499
-
5,499
-
13,099