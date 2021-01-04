FAU-G Game Gets A Release Date: Here's How To Pre-Register Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards), the game by nCore games, which is made in India is touted to be a rival to PUBG. While it is yet to be released for users, this game is already smashing records. The pre-registration for this game commenced in early December and reached 1.06 million pre-registrations in less than 24 hours. Now, the official launch date has been revealed.

It has been announced officially that FAU-G will be released on January 26, 2021 on account of Republic Day. The release date was announced with a theatrical trailer of the game giving us a glimpse of the Ladakh episode as Indian soldiers with assault rifles go up to fight PLA troops.

The new trailer shows a few dialogues in Punjabi and the title track FAU-G or Fauji is included in it. This comes after the glimpse of the Galwan Valley episode that was seen as a part of the first teaser, which was released on Dusshera. It has been announced that the game's maps will be centered only on Indian locations.

FAU-G Launch Details

The launch date of the FAU-G game was announced by nCore Games by its brand ambassador and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. The game gained traction as it came at the time when there was a ban imposed on the Chinese apps and games including PUBG Mobile. Now, with the launch of FAU-G, the gap in the gaming space created by PUBG will be filled and it is touted that FAU-G will not be as violent as its Chinese counterpart, which is banned in India.

FAU-G Pre-Registration Link

FAU-G is up for pre-registration on the Google Play Store listing. For now, there is no word regarding when the game will be made available for Apple App Store. If you want to pre-register for FAU-G, then just click on this link. Once you click on the link, you will be taken to the FAU-G app in the Play Store and you just have to hit the Pre-register option to register your interest in this game. Doing so, you will be among the first players of this game.

Best Mobiles in India