ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    FAU-G Game Gets A Release Date: Here's How To Pre-Register

    By
    |

    FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards), the game by nCore games, which is made in India is touted to be a rival to PUBG. While it is yet to be released for users, this game is already smashing records. The pre-registration for this game commenced in early December and reached 1.06 million pre-registrations in less than 24 hours. Now, the official launch date has been revealed.

    FAU-G Game Gets A Release Date: Here's How To Pre-Register

     

    It has been announced officially that FAU-G will be released on January 26, 2021 on account of Republic Day. The release date was announced with a theatrical trailer of the game giving us a glimpse of the Ladakh episode as Indian soldiers with assault rifles go up to fight PLA troops.

    The new trailer shows a few dialogues in Punjabi and the title track FAU-G or Fauji is included in it. This comes after the glimpse of the Galwan Valley episode that was seen as a part of the first teaser, which was released on Dusshera. It has been announced that the game's maps will be centered only on Indian locations.

    FAU-G Launch Details

    The launch date of the FAU-G game was announced by nCore Games by its brand ambassador and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. The game gained traction as it came at the time when there was a ban imposed on the Chinese apps and games including PUBG Mobile. Now, with the launch of FAU-G, the gap in the gaming space created by PUBG will be filled and it is touted that FAU-G will not be as violent as its Chinese counterpart, which is banned in India.

    FAU-G Pre-Registration Link

    FAU-G is up for pre-registration on the Google Play Store listing. For now, there is no word regarding when the game will be made available for Apple App Store. If you want to pre-register for FAU-G, then just click on this link. Once you click on the link, you will be taken to the FAU-G app in the Play Store and you just have to hit the Pre-register option to register your interest in this game. Doing so, you will be among the first players of this game.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news games
    Story first published: Monday, January 4, 2021, 11:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X