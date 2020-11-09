Go India On Google Pay: How To Share KM In Google Pay Go India Game News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Pay is one of the popular payment platforms with a large user base in India. To keep things exciting and engaging, Google Pay has kickstarted the Go India game on its app. The Go India game is similar to the Diwali stickers that were introduced last year. Unlike the stickers, the users need to collect KM and city tickets.

Go India On Google Pay: How To Play

To play the Go India game on Google Pay, there are a couple of simple instructions. For one, you need to keep transacting on the Google Pay app! This will get you more tickets and KM to travel and complete the Go India map.

The game is a simple one and can be accessed on the Google Pay app's home page. The game begins from either Bengaluru or Amritsar and every time you send money or pay a bill on the app. As a welcome offer, you will get a city ticket or KM (kilometer), or a combination of the two. As a player, you need to continue collecting the tickets and KM on the app.

How To Share KM On Google Pay

KM (or kilometer) is an important collectible on the Go India game. It helps you travel across the game and visit the cities. If you need to collect or share KM with your friends and loved ones, here's how to do it. Firstly, if you wish to share KM (or ticket) with your friends, you will need a request from them. This will help you send them KM directly to their account.

How To Collect KM On Google Pay

Some ways to collect KM on #GoIndiaGame pic.twitter.com/Jhlj3QD5IQ — Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) November 6, 2020

Collecting tickets or KM on Go India on Google Pay has several options. As noted, the increased number of transactions will directly increase the KM on the game. Apart from this, there are a couple of other options to collect KM on Google Pay. Here are a few:

Step 1: You can share a ticket with your friend to get a bonus offer with additional KM

Step 2: You can also ask a friend to share KM with you, which will directly increase the KM on your account.

Step 3: Collecting bubbles is another way to collect KM. You will find bubbles floating on the Go India page, and clicking on them will add the KM.

Step 4: Collect gifts, which are added early to your account every day. This is another way to collect KM.

Step 5: Apart from Google Pay transactions or amount transfer to a bank account, there is another way to get more KM. You simply need to share a Go India Photo or Map to get more KM.

Best Mobiles in India