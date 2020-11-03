Google Pay Go India Explained: What Is Go India On Google Pay, How To Get Goa Ticket On Go India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Pay has made a name for itself as a popular payment app in India. To keep things interesting, Google Pay has come up with another campaign, namely the 'Go India' offer. One needs to collect all the Go India tickets to get prizes on Google Pay, which is valid from October 19 to 25 November, giving players sufficient time to win rewards.

What Is Go India On Google Pay

Go India is another campaign by Google Pay, right at the time of Diwali in India. It comes as a follow up to the Diwali stamps of 2019. Like always, Google Pay will be providing cashback and other offers on completing the new quest. The rewards include Rs. 101 to Rs. 501 scratch card as soon as one completes visiting all the cities under Go India.

Also, every fifth city visited by the user will earn them vouchers from several merchants. Google Pay also has a limited-time event called the virtual cultural event. If you happen to visit a city during a virtual cultural event, you can earn bonus scratch cards up to Rs. 100 or even a city ticket or KM.

This is how friendship works!

When you claim KM for your friend, you get to keep some! Tap on 'Friends' on your #GoIndiaGame screen to get started. pic.twitter.com/QQWj0rgTlE — Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) November 2, 2020

How To Visit Cities Under Go India On Google Pay?

When you open the Google Pay app, you will find the Go India game on the home page. The game begins from either Bengaluru or Amritsar. As a welcome offer, you will get a city ticket or KM (kilometer), or a combination of the two. The game involves the user visiting all the cities on Go India, for which, you would need to collect city tickets and KM.

A city ticket will let you travel to a specific city. On the other hand, the KM will let you travel to another city of your choice that is only if you have enough KM. The distance in KM is generally close to the real distance, and one can even view the required KM to visit a certain city. Do note, there are a total of six cities in the Go India campaign.

How To Get Goa Ticket Under Go India

It looks like a lot of people are struggling to earn a ticket to Goa on the Go India game on Google Pay. However, to earn a Goa ticket, you will need to follow the general rules of the game. This includes sharing a Go India photo or map; recharging any prepaid plan for friends and family; pay for Google Play vis recharge code or UPI; Pay using Google Pay QR in shops or online merchants; pay DTH, electricity, and other bills; buy gold or pay via MakeMyTrip Spot.

Best Mobiles in India