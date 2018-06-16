Google App maker will help users to develop an app all by themselves

It is a well-known fact that Google provided a whole range of services for its users and it keeps on updating its services for a better user experience. Now, the tech giant has something in store for the users who want to develop their own apps without the need of relying on professionals to get there job done. However, developing an app and making sure that it functionalities are working fine could be a tedious task and often need the help of an expert.

As mentioned above Google has come up with something that could help the non-professionals to develop an app which the company is calling App Maker. The App maker is nothing but the simple coming out of beta mode, and its general availability. Google is describing the App Maker as an "application development environment". The App Maker comes loaded with basic templates and pre-coded modules in order to help the users to develop basic apps without the need of writing lengthy blocks of code.

The App Maker is also suitable for the users who have little to no knowledge of coding. It is further being said that with the help of the App Maker almost every user can build mobile friendly and web apps. The App Maker can also be utilized by the software engineers to help them save time when they are building complicated apps.

However, there is a catch, the App Maker by Google is not free to use and a user will need a G Suite account (education, business, or enterprise) in order to use it. The platform further has inbuilt support for Cloud SQL (it is available only via Google Cloud Platform) so that the users can also manage the database remotely.

Additionally, the App Maker also has responsive templates so that the users will not have to waste time coding individual basic element separately. Users will also get an access to sample apps that will inspire users to design their apps better.