How to use Google Pay

Here's how you use Google Pay.

Posted By: Gizbot Bureau

    With digital payments becoming central to a lot of transactions nowadays, it was not a surprise when Google updated its online payment services. Google launched their very own online wallet and digital payments system known as Google Pay in February 2018. Google Pay or GPay replaces Android Pay and provides much better functionality to its users.

    How to use Google Pay

    It allows you to store information about your credit cards, debit cards, gift cards and reward cards. You can make payments across participating stores and platforms online and offline. The transaction will be completed through encrypted data packets and your information will not be shared with the vendor.

    1) Go to the Play Store and then download and install the app.

    2) The next thing that you need to do is add a payment method on Google Pay.

    3) Access Google Pay. Tap on the menu option (three horizontal lines) and choose the Google account for which you wish to add financial details.

    4) From the menu, select the “My Cards” option and then click the “+” symbol.

    5) Next, you will have to select the option called “Add a credit or debit card”

    6) You may either enter the information manually or take a picture of the card by making use of your camera.

    7) Verify your information by following the instructions that appear on the screen. You will then receive a code on your phone or your email which you will have to enter in your screen after which your payment method is added.

    8) A message that says “This card can’t be added” will pop up if the details added are incorrect or if the card is unacceptable. You will have to double check your details and if that doesn’t work, you will have to choose a different card.

    9) Google will charge your card a small amount in order to verify its validity. But this will have no effect whatsoever on your balance.

    Using Google Pay or GPay for online transactions

    After adding the necessary goods and services to your cart, you will have to choose the “Buy with GPay” option on the payments page and then follow the instructions that appear on the screen.

    Using Google Pay or GPay for offline transactions

    When shopping at a retail store, you will have to follow the below-mentioned steps when making a payment through Google Pay.

    1) Locate the GPay logo or the NFC symbol near the NFC Terminal.

    2) Hold or place your phone near the terminal.

    3) Google Pay will launch itself and you can follow the instructions that appear onscreen in order to make the payments.

    Google Pay allows you to make payments without having to carry multiple credit or debit cards with you. All you need to do is store your details in your card and you will be able to use it whenever you want to.

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
