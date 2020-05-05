ENGLISH

    Google, Apple COVID-19 Exposure Notification System Screenshots Surface Online

    By
    |

    Apple and Google recently announced their partnership to develop a COVID-19 exposure tracking notification system. Quite recently, the API of the system was spotted in the developer version. And now, screenshots of how the notification system would look, function, its UI, and other details have surfaced online.

    Earlier, Apple and Google announced a partnership to bring in a new system to help track COVID-19. They proposed a new exposure tracking notification system that works using Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) signals. The system would be available on both Android and iOS smartphones, which is predominant worldwide.

    The new system also highlights privacy by using encrypted keys. Both Google and Apple would be sharing a reference code library, where Android developers can access an SDK, and iOS developers can access the Xcode toolkit. These toolkits and codes can further be used by health agency apps to implement the API in their apps.

    There are two sets of screengrabs that reveal the interface designs of how the COVID-19 exposure tracking notification system would look in Android and iOS smartphones. Apple's latest iOS 13.5 beta has also revealed the exposure notification on iPhones, which can be toggled off as well.

    Both the companies noted that various governments worldwide have already approached them for the APIs. Any public health agencies using the APIs are required to follow a few principles listed by the companies. For one, the API can be used only for COVID-19 response efforts and will be restricted from using the location data.

    Finally, users who download the apps have the choice to opt-in and need to toggle on a few permissions before using the API or sharing a diagnosis. There's more. To avoid fragmentation, Apple and Google have decided to grant only one app per country access to the API.

    At the same time, if a country has opted for a regional or state approach, the companies are prepared to support those authorities. To further enhance the API, Google and Apple have decided to take it down once the COVID-19 pandemic ceases, which will be shut down region by region. From the way things are going, this might take a while.

    news apps google apple coronavirus
    Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 11:35 [IST]
