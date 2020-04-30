Apple iOS 13.5 Beta Brings COVID-19 Notifications, Security Patches News oi-Sharmishte Datti

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, many companies have come forward with apps, trackers, contact tracking, and other technologies. Now, Apple has released the iOS 13.5 Beta, which comes with an API change to include initial support for its COVID-19 exposure notification platform in both the new iOS beta and Xcode 11.5.

COVID-19 Exposure Notifications On iOS 13.5

Public health authorities can now develop COVID-19 contact tracing apps, which will be introduced on the exposure notification API on iOS 13.5. Most of the new exposure notifications are for health-related apps that will incorporate the new API. At the same time, Apple has brought in a toggle where users can opt-out of participating in the COVID-19 exposure notifications.

More recently, Apple and Google joined hands to enable APIs and operating system-level technology to assist with contact tracing using Bluetooth in phones. The APIs are enabled to interoperate between Android and iOS devices using apps from public health authorities.

The images released by MacRumors show that the COVID-19 exposure notifications can be accessed in the Settings apps. The notification reads: "Apps you authorize can notify you if you're exposed to COVID-19. You can also choose to anonymously share your COVID-19 diagnosis."

Other Features On iOS 13.5 Beta

Apart from the COVID-19 notifications, Apple is also bringing in a couple of additions via the iOS 13.5. For one, the new update includes a face masks detection where FaceID will detect if you're wearing a face mask and automatically prompts for a passcode. The initial few seconds delay caused by the FaceID tracker is now removed as it immediately recognizes the face mask.

Apple has also upped the security with patches to cover the vulnerability found on the Mail app on both iPhone and iPad. Issues with personal hotspot have also been fixed, which also includes a VPN-related vulnerability. Apple said it would fix these issues and it looks like it's keeping true to its word.

How To Get iOS 13.5 Beta?

Apple iOS and iPad 13.5 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center. It can also be downloaded over the air after the proper developer profile has been installed.

