Apple iOS 13.4.1 And iPad 13.4.1: Facetime Bug Fixes, Performance Improvements & More News

The latest iOS 13 update has just been rolled out for compatible iPhones and iPad models. The new update- iOS 13.4.1 promises some bug fixes, brings performance improvements and security enhancements. Notably, Apple recently released the iOS 13.4.5 beta 1 for compatible iPhones earlier this week along with iPadOS 13.4.5 beta 1 for the iPads.

The device list for the new Apple iOS updates include- iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XS/XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 6s/ 6s Plus and iPhone SE.

For iPads, the list comprises of 12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd gen/2nd gen/1st gen, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air 3rd gen., iPad Air 2, iPad 6th gen/5th gen, iPad mini 5th gen, iPad mini 4 and iPod touch 7th generation.

Apple's release notes for the new iOS 13.4.1 update for iPhones

• Fixes an issue where devices running iOS 13.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier

• Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail

Apple's release notes for the new iOS 13.4.1 update for iPads

• Fixes an issue where devices running iPadOS 13.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier

• Addresses an issue on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) where the flashlight may not turn on after tapping the Flashlight button in Control Center or on the Lock screen

• Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail

How To Update

If you have a compatible iPhone/iPad, you must have received a message saying that an Apple iOS update is available, tap Install Now and follow these steps:

Plug your device into power and connect to the Internet with Wi-Fi.

Go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update.

Tap Download and Install

Tap Install to update your iPhone/iPad.

