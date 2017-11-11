Google Assistant for Android has got a new UI

After Google Feed and Search, Google Assistant is now getting a new interface. The redesigned UI of Google Assistant is currently being rolled out widely.

Talking about the changes, now Google Assistant has a brighter background and rounded interface elements. This new UI has already reached a few device so far. While it had already reached the dedicated Assistant app on iOS in the beginning of last month, its wider rollout for Android devices has begun just now. 9To5 Google reports that they have already spotted it on some phones including Google's own Pixel phone.

The first noticeable thing is the replacement of the Light Gray background color with White. Also, the cards, carousels and speech boxes now have more rounded corners compared to before.

What's more, chips add a bezel that gives a raised, three-dimensional appearance. This makes suggestions more visible and prominent. So even the thumbs-up/down emoji which is there to provide feedback has the same appearance.

If you still remember, the "Share Screenshot" chip that was removed after Google added a command to take screen captures, has been added again.

The "Your Stuff" tab that makes lists including your Reminders, Agenda, Orders, Shopping List, and Shortcuts have got rounded cards as well. However, Assistant app carousels in the "Explore" page remain to have rectangular cards.

Thanks to this new UI, Google apps on all platforms now have a similar look.