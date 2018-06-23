Google Chrome for Android saves articles for offline reading in select countries

For the past few years, Google has been taking numerous efforts to increase the market share of its products. One such product is Chrome for Android. The company does this by rolling out useful features to the browser. Already Google predicts what you might want, the actions you might want to take, etc. Sometimes, you might be confused if these features are useful or too invasive.

Now, Google has come up with another new feature for the browser app on Android. As the mobile internet connectivity isn't stable in many emerging markets like India, Chrome for Android will get a new feature, which will let them download news articles automatically whenever the device is connected to free or unmetered Wi-Fi connections.

The official Google India Blog claims that the browser will download only relevant news based on what is popular in your region. If you have signed into Chrome, then the browser will use your browsing history to know the relevant articles. The downloaded articles will be saved under a folder named "popular pages from Chrome" in the browser's download page. You can access this folder even when you do not have an active internet connection.

Google has not detailed what kind of relevant articles will be downloaded automatically on the basis of the content that is popular in your location. There are some challenges that the company will face with this feature. Google has to be careful as it is possible for the website to download articles that users may not need.

The other notable aspect is that Google has not removed the option that will disable the suggested articles in the app's homepage in this latest update. This means the suggested articles will still appear on the browser even if these articles are not relevant for the users.

This feature is available as a part of the latest version of Chrome for Android. Users of the browser app in over 100 countries already have access to this feature. You can update the Chrome app on your Android device from the Google Play Store to get this feature, provided it is available in your country.