Google Chrome Version 100 Is Here With A New Logo: Available On All Major Platforms

Google has officially launched Chrome Version 100 (100.0.4896.60 (Official Build) (64-bit)) which is currently available for Mac, PC, Android, and iOS devices. After almost eight years, Google has also updated the logo of the Chrome web browser, which is currently the number one internet browser in the world.

The latest version of Google Chrome is now available for all the major platforms, which was launched back in 2008. Despite being a major version, Google has not introduced any new features, as the company adds features and capabilities on a monthly basis.

At the time of its launch (back in 2008), Google Chrome has to compete against the likes of Internet Explorer by Microsoft. In the last few years, a lot has changed, and Google Chrome is currently the number one web browser in the world, where, over 66 percent of internet users use Google Chrome to surf the web.

Google Dedicated A Microblog To Chrome 100

To commemorate this milestone Google has even made a micro-site, highlighting how the Google Chrome web browser has evolved over the years and highlights the timeline, where the browser has gotten major features and capabilities.

The update is currently rolling out to all the major platforms such as Windows, PC, Linux, Mac, Android, iOS, and iPadOS. So, if you own any of these devices, you can update the Google Chrome web browser to get the 100th version of Google Chrome.

Even Microsoft Uses Chromium

Chromium which is an open-source browser project by Google is currently the source for all the major web browsers such as Microsoft Edge, hence, one can get similar functionalities on all the browsers that are based on the Chromium project. Mozilla Firefox is one of the few major web browsers which is not based on Chromium.

At the time of filing this story, all my devices including a Windows 11 laptop, an iPhone, and an iPad has Google Chrome Version 100. However, Google Chrome Version 100 was not yet available on an Android smartphone, and the same is likely to be updated in the next few days.

