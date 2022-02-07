Google Chrome Replaces Its Logo After 8 Years; Hard To Spot The Difference News oi-Megha Rawat

Chrome is altering its logo for the first time since 2014, and only if you look closely enough, you might see a difference. In a Twitter post, Elvin Hu, a Google Chrome designer, gave a sneak peek at the new logo.

By removing the shadows, the icon has been simplified and flattened. The colors are more vibrant, and the proportions are altered, making the large blue ball in the center appear larger. Google is also customizing it with multiple variations that will appear better on Windows, macOS, and iOS.

Variations For Windows, macOS, And iOS

To match the other system symbols, the logo on ChromeOS will be more colorful. The logo will have a slight shadow on macOS, giving it the appearance of "popping out" of the dock. On the other hand, The Windows 10 and 11 versions will have a more dramatic gradient to match the aesthetic of other Windows icons.

If users are using Chrome Canary (the developer version of Chrome), they'll notice the new symbol right away, but it'll take a few months for everyone else to get it.

Beta And Developer Versions

The beta and developer versions of the Chrome brand have new icons as well, with the most noticeable difference being a blueprint-style image for the beta app on iOS. The design team tried a white line as a boundary between each hue but discovered that it made the entire icon smaller, ultimately making it difficult to distinguish from other Google apps.

When viewed at large sizes, the ribbons have a lot of features, but when examined at tiny sizes, they become simple badges that are still legible. The letters "B" and "D," which stand for "Beta" and "Dev," are hand-hinted so that they appear crisp even at a small scale.

With the next release of Chrome 100, users will be able to see this new logo on all devices.From 2008 to the present, the Chrome logo has become increasingly minimalistic. What began as a gleaming three-dimensional sign has been reduced to a two-dimensional icon of modernity.

