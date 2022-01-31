Google To Provide Limited Space To Store WhatsApp Chat Backups News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is one of the popular instant messaging apps that lets Android users store their chat backups on Google Drive. Currently, Google offers unlimited space for storing their chat backups. This means that users of WhatsApp could store chat backups on Google Drive and it will not be a part of the standard storage space provided to all Google accounts.

However, it looks like Google is all set to change the same, claims a new report. It notes that the company might provide only a limited space for users to store WhatsApp chat backups.

Google To Offer Limited Space WhatsApp Backups

As per a recent report by the WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, Google is in plans to stop providing unlimited plans to store their backups to Android users. A screenshot revealed by the report will show users a limit on their chat backups on the cloud storage service offered by Google. Going by the same, Google Drive will alert users whenever the Drive space is almost full.

Furthermore, the report notes that Google will provide a specific limit of storage space to users of Android users to sore the chat backups for free. However, it will be a limited plan. For now, there is no limit on the storage plan offered by the company for its Android users.

What's more, this feature was reported back in October 2021. Back then, reports suggested that the instant messaging app is prepping a new feature dubbed Manage Backup Size, which will show the storage space occupied by their WhatsApp chat backups. There will be users who can toggle buttons to exclude specific file types including audio, photos, videos, documents, and more from chat backups available on Google Drive.

However, when the previous report surfaced online, it remained unclear why the instant messaging service would offer the feature manage chat backups when there is unlimited space to store the same on Google Drive. In light of the recent reports, it is known that Google will not provide unlimited space on Google Drive to store chat backups. Also, we need to wait for an official announcement from either Google or WhatsApp regarding the same for more clarity.

Best Mobiles in India