How To Delete WhatsApp Backup On iCloud From Your iPhone To Free Cloud Storage

Apple offers free 5GB of cloud storage for every Apple ID. This means, no matter how many Apple devices you own, you are just stuck with 5GB of cloud storage, which is used for things like an iCloud backup, which is an important feature, especially if you use more than one Apple device.

Do note that, you can always buy Apple's iCloud+ subscription for getting extra cloud storage. Do note that, you have to pay a monthly subscription fee to Apple to access this service which starts at Rs. 75 for 50GB of cloud data. As soon as you stop paying to Apple, the company will delete all the data after 30 days.

If you use WhatsApp on iPhone, then there is a high chance that your WhatsApp might use around 2GB of iCloud data, especially if you plan to backup all the photos and videos that you might receive on WhatsApp. This means, at least half of the iCloud storage will be occupied by WhatsApp, and here is how to do the same.

Do note that, deleting the WhatsApp backup from your iCloud storage has both pros and cons. If we look at the benefits, you get additional free iCloud storage. In terms of demerits, you will not have any backup of your data, which is a huge deal, especially if something happens to your smartphone. If not, then there is nothing to worry about.

How To Delete WhatsApp Backup From iCloud?

Deleting Whatsapp Backup is a simple task. Go to Settings on your iPhone, click on the banner which has your name, photo, and iCloud details. Then click on the iCloud option > manage storage > Whatsapp > delete data. Then the phone will open a prompt saying if you really want to delete the data, in this option click on delete and your WhatsApp data will be cleared from iCloud.

If you want to create a fresh WhatsApp backup on iCloud, go to the WhatsApp app > Settings > Chat > Chat Backup and click on the option Backup Up Now. If you also want to include videos on your iCloud backup, then enable the "include videos" toggle.

