WhatsApp For Android Beta Spotted With Community Home News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The instant messaging app WhatsApp appears to develop a new section called Community Home, which lists all groups linked to a particular community and helps users manage their groups. The change is yet to be made available to all users soon. However, it has been suggested via a new WhatsApp for Android beta version.

WhatsApp Community has appeared as one of the developments by the Meta-owned platform in the past few months. It might provide a new way for users to organize their groups under one platform.

WhatsApp 'Community Home' Feature

As per a report by the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the Android beta version of the app with version number 2.22.4.1 has carried references about the Community Home, which will be available to users via a future update. The screenshot details the new addition shows that WhatsApp might use Community Home as a section wherein multiple groups are under the community.

Users will have options to manage their groups via WhatsApp Community Home. Also, there will be a feature to edit a specific community from this section itself as seen from the screenshot. As of now, the specific details on how WhatsApp might use the Community Home section are yet to be revealed. However, the report notes that the feature is under development and will be available via a future update for both the Android and iOS beta testers.

Initially, WhatsApp was spotted working on the new Community feature in November last year. It is expected to be a new place wherein group admins would get additional control over their groups on the instant messaging platform. It will not work as a standalone space for group conversations but will be aimed to keep the groups within Community on the app.

Also, it has added two new localizations via its latest beta release - the Amharic and Somali - an Afro-Asiatic language and the official language of Somalia, Somaliland and Ethiopia respectively. With these new additions, the app supports over 40 languages. Besides these developments, the instant messaging platform is gearing up to bring other new features such as UPI payments, voice message playback, and additional controls for group admins.

