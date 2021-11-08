WhatsApp Communities Feature Likely Under Testing; Eyes To Take On Telegram, Signal News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The instant messaging platform WhatsApp just released the much-awaited feature - the multi-device support for users of Android and iOS worldwide. Now, the Meta-owned platform is reportedly working on a new feature dubbed Communities. As its name suggests, this new feature will provide more power for group admins and let more people connect together.

WhatsApp Communities On Cards

Initially, spotted by XDA Developers and now reported by the fansite tracker WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp Communities feature is aimed to take on its rivals such as Telegram and Signal that gained traction earlier this year after the new privacy policy of WhatsApp. The latest report suggests that the Communities feature will offer more power to the group admins.

The Communities on WhatsApp is all set to enable group admins to create groups within the existing groups. It works the same way as channels are segmented under the Discord community. The feature will let admins invite new users via the Community Invite Link and connect to each other. However, the report is yet to reveal how the Community chats will look like.

Notably, the report notes that these chats will be secure with end-to-end encryption. Eventually, all the chats exchanged via the Community feature will be locked and none other than the sender and receiver will be able to view these messages, not even the WhatsApp.

As per the report, the chats under the Communities feature will witness a subtle design change as compared to regular WhatsApp group conversations. It is tipped that Community icons will appear squarish instead of being rounded. As of now, there is no word on when this feature will be rolled out officially to all users. Given that it is on cards, we can expect the same to be rolled out to users by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

Talking about the multi-device support, WhatsApp rolled out this feature to all users and the USP of the same is that it lets users log in to WhatsApp Web even without an active internet connection on the main device. Notably, the usual WhatsApp Web feature available under Linked Devices does not work without an active connection on the primary device.

