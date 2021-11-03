WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock: How To Lock WhatsApp Using Fingerprint Sensor? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging platforms in India, clocking over thousands of users. WhatsApp has been steadily releasing updates to make it more user-friendly. The platform brought in multi-device support, privacy enhancements, and much more. One such feature is the ability to lock WhatsApp on both Android and iPhone.

WhatsApp conversations can be quite private and personal, requiring an additional layer of privacy and security. Generally, phones offer an overall security lock, enabling only the user to unlock it. This is true even for iPhone that offers Touch ID and Face ID protection. However, if you wish to lock a single app, you would need in-app features or another app for it!

WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock Feature

WhatsApp is among the few apps that offer in-app support to lock the platform. If you're looking to lock WhatsApp with your fingerprint, it can be done in a few steps. The feature was introduced a few years back and can be done on both Android and iPhone devices.

How To Lock WhatsApp Using Fingerprint Sensor On Android?

Here are the steps to lock WhatsApp using the fingerprint sensor on your phone. Do note, these are the steps for your Android smartphone

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android phone and open Settings

Step 2: Next, select Account > Privacy

Step 3: Here, you will find the "Fingerprint Lock" option towards the end

Step 4: Now, enable the Unlock with Fingerprint icon

Step 5: Users will now need to scan their fingerprint to confirm it's really you

Step 6: WhatsApp will next ask you how long you would need WhatsApp to lock the app

Step 7: Select the duration and done, WhatsApp will be locked with a fingerprint reader from that point on.

How To Lock WhatsApp On iPhone?

The process to lock WhatsApp on iPhone is a little similar. But here, you can lock WhatsApp using FaceID for enhanced protection. Here are the steps to lock WhatsApp on iPhone:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone > Settings

Step 2: Select Account > Privacy

Step 3: Here, you will find the Screen Lock option towards the end

Step 4: Here, you need to enable Face ID to lock WhatsApp on your iPhone

Step 5: Once done, the phone will register the Face ID to confirm it's you. Once done, WhatsApp will be locked on your iPhone

As one can see, these are quite easy steps to lock WhatsApp on both Android and iPhone devices.

