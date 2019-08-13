Just In
WhatsApp Android Beta Version Gets Fingerprint Lock Feature
WhatsApp is constantly rolling out many new features for its users to ensure a better user experience. One of the highly anticipated features is the fingerprint lock feature. After testing for several months, it looks like the instant messaging app has started getting this feature.
As per a report by WABetaInfo, the fansite that tracks WhatsApp updates and changes, the beta version of the app with the version number 2.19.3 has received a new feature. Well, the talk is about the fingerprint lock feature. It lets WhatsApp users secure the app using the phone's fingerprint sensor.
Notably, this feature was initially rolled out to the iOS users and works via Face ID or Touch ID. Usually, WhatsApp rolls out new features to the Android users at first, but in this case, the fingerprint lock feature was rolled out to the iOS users initially.
WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock Feature
Users of the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.19.3 will get the fingerprint authentication feature. It will be rolled out in phases but it is yet to be available on the Google Play Store for beta users to update the app.
The new feature can be enabled via the option called Authentication in the Privacy section of the app. Tapping on this feature will display a screen for users to register their fingerprint on the phone and activate this feature. Once users enable this feature, users can open WhatsApp only wit the registered fingerprint sensor.
Many Android users reply on third-party apps and inbuilt app lockers in order to secure WhatsApp from prying eyes. Once all the users of the app get the Authentication feature, users can secure the instant messaging app from others and keep it private.
What We Expect From WhatsApp
Currently, there are a slew of budget Android smartphones including Redmi 7A, Realme C2, Samsung Galaxy M10, etc. As the WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock feature uses the fingerprint sensor on the smartphone, we can expect the company to come up with some other way for these devices. Maybe, it might bring the Face Lock feature for these budget smartphones.
