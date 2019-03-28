WhatsApp to soon bring fingerprint authentication to Android app News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu WhatsApp to get this long-rumored feature soon.

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned by Facebook seems to not rest with the new features that it has already added for the convenience of users. The latest one that has hit the web is the alleged Dark Mode feature, which is under development. Now, one more feature that is being long-rumored to make its way to the platform is likely on its way to the app.

Well, the talk is about the authentication feature. WhatsApp is reportedly in plans to add the authentication feature to the Android version of the app. It is said to add another layer of security and protect conversations from prying eyes. The Facebook-owned messaging platform appears to be testing the fingerprint authentication feature to unlock the app but this is yet to be rolled out to all the Android beta users.

WhatsApp fingerprint authentication feature

As per WABetaInfo, this feature is said to be under testing with the latest WhatsApp Android beta version 2.19.83. It can be enabled from Settings → Account → Privacy. Users can opt for the biometric authentication feature from the settings and this will prompt you to register your fingerprint for confirmation. Once you enable it, you will be given three options to lock the app - after 1 minute, after 10 minutes and after 30 minutes.

The report adds that WhatsApp will show an error if it is not able to recognize your fingerprint or if there are many attempts. Once you enable this feature, you can configure the Authentication feature that will lock the app immediately as per your choice. It is believed that this feature will be rolled out to the final and stable version of the Android app sometime soon. But we cannot come to any conclusion until there is an official rollout of the same at least for the beta users of the app.