ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

WhatsApp for iOS gets fingerprint authentication: Here’s how to use Screen Lock feature

You can use FaceID on iPhone X and above and TouchID or passcode on the previous iterations.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    We have already come across reports that WhatsApp is likely to bring the fingerprint authentication feature to its app. Now, the iOS beta version 2.19.20.19 of the messaging app has brought this new privacy feature for its beta users. It is one of the features that the beta users will receive once its first official public beta program is open.

    WhatsApp for iOS gets fingerprint authentication: Here’s how to use it

     

    The latest update to WhatsApp has added the fingerprint lock feature to the iOS version, claims WABetaInfo. If the users are using iPhone X or above, then the FaceID unlock will be available for them. However, the users of older iterations of iPhone can use either TouchID or passcode.

    How to use WhatsApp fingerprint unlock feature

    In order to use the fingerprint unlock feature on the app, you need to open WhatsApp settings and choose 'Screen Lock' option. Here, you can choose to start the feature. However, it will still let you reply to the received messages directly from the lock screen notifications. You can also answer incoming WhatsApp calls sans any authentication.

    To enable this feature, you need to first setup the FaceID or TouchID feature on WhatsApp. You can configure it from Settings → Account → Privacy on the app. Once this is done, you will have to restart the app. Now, you will have to authenticate your identity to use the feature. If your TouchID fails to function properly, you can log in using passcode.

    Remember that if you enable the biometric unlock security feature on WhatsApp, then you will not get any the preview snapshot feature of the app. It will go empty and display nothing. When it comes to the privacy level, both face unlock and fingerprint data will be encrypted in your iPhone itself. The app will not feed your security data as everything is managed at the phone-level itself. Fret not! There's is no chances of access and extraction of this information. Basically, fingerprint unlock feature on the messaging app is quite safe and secure to use.

     

    While this is for the iOS users, the Facebook-owned messaging app is also prepping the same authentication feature for Android as well.

    Read More About: whatsapp news iOS apps
    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 11:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue