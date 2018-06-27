Google Files Go latest update offers 4x Data transfer along with enhanced security

Google, the tech giant offers a wide range of services to the users all around the globe and is known for providing up to date services. Now, Google Files Go, which is the company's storage management app has recently received an update. The Files Go app also provides the users' storage clearance tools along with file sharing ability. The latest update released by Google for the Files Go improves the app and focuses on increasing file transfer speed, boost the connectivity and enhances security along with some additional improvements.

With the release of the new update for the Files Go, Google is claiming that the update boosts the offline data transfer speed by up to four times. A user can achieve this speed by selecting the fastest method of offline file sharing available on a smartphone, this also includes the fast 5GHz WI-Fi Direct.

As mentioned earlier, the Files Go app will automatically select the fastest mode of offline data sharing which is available on a device so that it can offer a faster data transfer speed which is said to be approximately four times higher than what the app was offering previously.

Google is also claiming that the app now has the ability to transfer files at a speed of up to 490 Mbps. This implies that a user will now be able to share approx. 100 original quality images with a nearby device in five seconds.

Further, Google took it to its official blog post to announce that the updated Files Go app will not only offer faster data transfer speeds but also reduce the time taken for the devices to connect in less than five seconds which sounds quite impressive.

Also, the File Go app now asks a user to verify every single connection so that it can make sure that the files are exchanged with the correct person, and further encrypts the data for enhanced security.

The latest update for the Files Go also brings a new dedicated 'Share' tab which is said to be a 'simplified and smooth interface' when the files are being shared offline. The feature is now available for all Android devices running on Android 5.0 Lollipop and later versions.