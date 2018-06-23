Google File Go app update brings faster transfer speeds, a new Share Tab and more

Google has recently released an update for its lightweight file explorer Files Go. The new update brings a whole set of new features for the Files Go including a dedicated share tab for data/file transfer, a faster offline sharing capability along with the file extraction feature.

The new Files Go update bounces the apps version number to 1.0.201265789 along with moving the sharing interface from Browse which was earlier known as Files to the new 'Share tab' which helps it to represent this feature in a better way.

The new Files Go app is placed alongside the Clean and Browse tabs which makes it simple for a user to transfer files without the need of an internet connection. A user will be able to see two options including Send and Receive. With the latest update, the users will be able to share files at a transfer speeds of up to 455Mbs.

The transfer speeds prior the update were only limited to 125Mbps, which implies that Google has redesigned the app in such a way that a user will now be able to experience a 4x increase in overall speed.

In addition to this, Google has also added the highly anticipated file extraction feature which should be rolled out with every file explorer a mobile app should have. Users will now be able to download and open the compressed files from within the Files Go app without the need of any other additional apps for file extractions.

Along with the above-mentioned changes, the new update also brings some minor tweaks which include counters for the number of recipients and friends a user have helped in the hamburger menu. The notification settings, on the other hand, are now available in a completely different section in the Settings menu.

The latest app update has made its way to the users' devices shortly after Google had launched the Files Go in China in collaboration with the local app stores that are hosted by Huawei, Xiaomi, Baidu, and Tencent. This implies the tech giant is wishing to reach a maximum number of users including the ones who are based out of China.