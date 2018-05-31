Google launches its ‘Files Go’ app in China

Google seems to be slowly making a comeback in the Chinese market following the ban of most of its services in China due to the strict sensor laws that the company follows. However, a few days ago the tech giant made an entry back in China by introducing its ARCore technology in partnership with Xiaomi. Now, it is being reported that the company has rolled out its Files Go app for the Chinese consumers.

The Files Go app is a smart Android storage manager that was designed specifically for the Indian market, however slowly it made its way to the other parts of the world due to rise in demand. The app also features a number of functions including the search, P2P file transfer, and Google Photos integration. It also comes with the ability to notify the users to delete the files to save up some more space.

We all know that the Google services are mostly banned in China, this also includes the PlayStore. In order to overcome this hurdle Google has teamed up with local app stores that are hosted by Xiaomi, Huawei, Tencent and Baidu for the distribution of File Go app in the country. Although the Files Go app is not one of the major apps by Google, it still is a small step that Google is taking to establish its user base in China.

Also, it is being reported that Google is investing in a number of Chinese startups in order to get a hold of the maximum consumer base in China. The tech giant had earlier this year invested around $120 million in a Chinese startup names Chushou. The Chushou is an online eSports platform that gives a user the ability to broadcast their mobile gameplay live for others to see.

It is still not clear whether the Files Go App in China will feature any different UI or will remain the same as it is for other countries. This is keeping the fact in mind that the Files Go comes with Google photos integration which is a cloud-based platform. So it could be possible that Google can bring some changes to the Files Go app prior it releases the app in China.