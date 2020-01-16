Google Announces Updated Timeline For Ending Chrome Apps News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google had previously announced that it would be killing off Chrome Apps and the process began by terminating the Chrome Web Store towards the end of 2017. Now Google has announced an updated timeline when all the Chrome apps would stop working on all platforms. This means all platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS too.

Google Killing Chrome Apps

A Chrome App is a web-based app that could be installed via the Chrome Web Store. It functions just like an app launched from the desktop. Looking back, Google launched Chrome Apps in 2013 where 'packaged apps' were built with HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript. Chrome Apps tried to bring in a wider user base than just one OS and pushed mainly towards device manufacturers and educators.

Users needn't worry much about their browsing experience, as Google killing Chrome apps wouldn't hinder it in any way. Most of the apps on the web today are regular ones and can be easily accessed and navigated. Most likely, many of us aren't using the real Chrome Apps at all, even if we use web apps most of the time.

Google Updates Timeline

• March 2020: Chrome Web Store will no longer accept new Chrome Apps. Existing Chrome Apps can be updated until June 2022

• June 2020: Google will end support for Chrome Apps on Windows, macOS, and Linux. Chrome Enterprise and Chrome Education Upgrade users can continue access to a policy to extend support through December 2020.

• June 2021: End support for NaCl, PNaCl, and PPAPI APIs

• June 2021: Support for Chrome Apps on Chrome OS ends here. Customers having Chrome Enterprise and Chrome Education Upgrade will have access to a policy to extend support through June 2022

• June 2022: End support Chrome Apps on Chrome OS for all customers.

Google has also noted that it would continue to support and invest in Chrome Extensions on all the existing platforms. "Fostering a robust ecosystem of extensions is critical to Chrome's mission and we are committed to providing a useful extension platform for customizing the browsing experience for all users," Google said in the update.

Best Mobiles in India