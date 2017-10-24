‘Pay with Google’ has been launched to enable faster checkouts

Google has announced the launch of the 'Pay with Google' feature. This feature works similar to e-wallets and allows faster checkouts. The feature lets you choose your pre-set credit or debit card to make payments for goods and services.

Whenever you need to pay for food, clothes, movie tickets or money transfer electronically, you need to fill up the customary form by inputting your card details. This is where the 'Pay with Google' feature will be helpful. It will eliminate the necessity to fill in the card details every time you need to pay for your purchase.

In the official blog, Pali Bhat, the VP of Product Management, Payments, states that the feature will let people pay in an app or online via a verified debit or credit card that they have saved to their Google account via Google Play, YouTube, and Chrome.

To make payments via 'Pay with Google', you just have to choose the preferred card from the already saved list of cards and enter the CVV or security code to authenticate the payment.

The Google Payment API was initially rolled out to the developers during the Google I/O 2017 event in May. Google announced that it does not charge any transaction fee for the users who use this feature. The 'Pay with Google' feature can work with Google Assistant so that users can instruct commands using their voice. This way, you can just instruct the feature to pay X amount to people from your friend and it will also prompt you for an authentication. As soon as the payment is authenticated, the specified amount will be transferred instantly.

For now, there is no confirmation if this feature will be rolled out in India. Recently, the company launched the Tez by Google app to accelerate digital payments in the country. The app is based on UPI payments and comes with the Cash Mode feature that functions just like Nearby mode in the case of payments.