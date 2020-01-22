Google Redefines Digital Detox With Three New Apps News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Computers and smartphones were developed to help minimize the workload. However, we've ended up spending a lot of time 'online' apart from work. Google earlier launched Digital Wellbeing in a bid to help users reduce the screen time spent on smartphones. The company has now launched three apps as part of the initiative for a digital detox.

Google Launches Three Apps

You must be wondering how could three mobile apps help users keep away from their phones. The answer lies within the apps, dubbed Envelop, Activity Bubbles, and Screen Stopwatch. Google says these are apps "which temporarily transforms your phone into a simpler, calmer device, helping you to take a break away from your digital world."

Google Envelope App

Going into the details, the Envelope app might sound quite crazy like the previously launched Paper Phone. The user will need to take a special print out provided by the Envelope app and fold it into an envelope. Next, the user needs to seal his phone inside the envelope and use it through the paper.

The envelope allows access only to the dialer and the camera, thereby curbing the phone usage. There are a couple of tips to check the time and selected notifications with the app. For now, the Envelope app is available only on the Pixel 3A.

Google Activity Bubbles

The second app launched as part of Digital Wellbeing is Activity Bubbles. Once the user installs the app, the phone's wallpaper transforms into an active bubble live wallpaper. The longer the phone is used in an unlocked state, the bigger the bubble grows. Once the phone is locked, the bubble stops growing. The Activity Bubbles app is to show the user the real-time phone usage.

Google Screen Stopwatch App

Lastly, the Screen Stopwatch app turns the phone's screen background into an always running timer. It's similar to the Activity Bubbles app and the Screen Stopwatch counts the user's activity. The timer constantly shows the user the precise count of the time spent on the phone each day.

Will This Help?

Google had previously launched Unlock Clock, Post Box, Desert Island, and more as part of the Digital Wellbeing initiative. The newly added apps are experimental, but those looking to try them out for digital detox could download them. The timely reminders by the app might help to curb phone usage.

